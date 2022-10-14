AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for Halloween, we now know the most haunted restaurants and bars in Austin, and a familiar place features high on the list.
The Driskill Hotel tops Yelp’s newly-released list of the most haunted hotels in Texas.
Meanwhile, the Driskill Bar and 1886 Cafe & Bakery — located inside the hotel — are both in the top five most haunted bars or restaurants in the state.
Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, at Red River Street and 3rd Street, takes the top spot for most haunted bar in Austin, and ranks second statewide. Only La Carafe in Houston ranks higher.
Here’s a look at the Austin establishments that made the top 20 list statewide:
Yelp said it identified the most haunted businesses by looking at reviews that mentioned relevant keywords. They then ranked the establishments using factors like the total number of reviews with those keywords and average review ratings.
Here are the full lists:
Top 20 haunted restaurants and bars in Texas
- La Carafe, Houston
- Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, Austin
- The Driskill Bar, Austin
- Clay Pit, Austin
- 1886 Cafe & Bakery, Austin
- Faust Brewing Company, New Braunfels
- Menger Bar, San Antonio
- The Tavern, Austin
- Wunsche Bros Cafe & Saloon, Spring
- Dean’s Downtown, Houston
- The Esquire Tavern, San Antonio
- Blackbeard’s on the Beach, Corpus Christi
- Casino El Camino, Austin
- Guillermo’s, San Antonio
- Bowen House, Dallas
- Galvez Bar & Grill, Galveston
- Hubcap Grill, Galveston
- Sons of Hermann Hall, Dallas
- Dumont’s Down Low Bar, Austin
- Phoenix Saloon, New Braunfels
Top 15 haunted hotels in Texas
- The Driskill, Austin
- The Emily Morgan San Antonio – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, San Antonio
- Menger Hotel, San Antonio
- The Tremont House, Galveston
- Miss Molly’s Hotel, Fort Worth
- Jefferson Hotel, Jefferson
- The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Antonio
- The Adolphus, Autograph Collection, Dallas
- The Faust Hotel, New Braunfels
- Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk, San Antonio
- The Crockett Hotel, San Antonio
- Holland Hotel, Alpine
- Hotel ICON, Autograph Collection, Houston
- Olle Hotel, Flatonia
- Stockyards Hotel, Fort Worth