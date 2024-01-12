EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Karla Draxler and Ian Roth visited DB Pottery in South Central El Paso, as part of our new morning show segment called “There’s Nothing to do in El Paso.”

DB Pottery is a pottery studio located on 3801 Frutas Ave. monthly pottery workshops take place.

The monthly pottery workshops are four hours long and have limited space, with usually five people at a time.

The owner, David Beattie has been doing pottery for over 20 years and started by trying to find an outlet after working a stressful job. He then opened up the studio a little over a year ago.

DB Pottery upload their workshop dates on their Instagram with the next workshop landing on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Beattie is also running “El Paso Clay Guild” from the studio where anyone can join for a fee that includes a membership, materials, and access to classes.

Every last Thursday of the month the studio is open for the public as well as other galleries that are a part of the Falstaff on Frutas Ave.

DB Pottery also sells their pottery in the studio as well.

For more information, you can visit DB Pottery’s Instagram page: @dbpotteryusa