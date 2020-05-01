Therapy services available for children in El Paso

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A statewide children’s program says kids can still get services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Paso Early Childhood Intervention, offers early therapy services to infants up to three years of age.

Here in El Paso, children can still be helped through teleconference at home. The only thing you need is a smartphone or computer.

“The overall important message here, is don’t let your children backslide because of COVID-19, or don’t let them fall further behind because your’re afraid to get services in this atmosphere of COVID-19,” said Jennifer Hickey, ECI Childfind Administrator.

For more information visit elpasoeci.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

What quarantine? Juarez murders up 40% since March 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "What quarantine? Juarez murders up 40% since March 1"

Escobar speaks to Dr. Fauci about reopening of Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escobar speaks to Dr. Fauci about reopening of Texas"

Therapy continues for children via teleconference in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy continues for children via teleconference in El Paso"

TEXAS BORDER LEADERS LEERY OF STATE REOPENING 05.01.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEXAS BORDER LEADERS LEERY OF STATE REOPENING 05.01.20"

ACLU WINS LAWSUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACLU WINS LAWSUIT"

Newsfeed Now for May 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 1, 2020"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz