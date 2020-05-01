Therapy services available for children in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A statewide children’s program says kids can still get services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Paso Early Childhood Intervention, offers early therapy services to infants up to three years of age.

Here in El Paso, children can still be helped through teleconference at home. The only thing you need is a smartphone or computer.

“The overall important message here, is don’t let your children backslide because of COVID-19, or don’t let them fall further behind because your’re afraid to get services in this atmosphere of COVID-19,” said Jennifer Hickey, ECI Childfind Administrator.

For more information visit elpasoeci.org.