EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Slammer is a combination of theater, cabaret and acrobatics all under a circus tent that is more suitable for adults.

Cirque Italia is the same company that brought Paranormal Cirque during Halloween time last year and now they’re coming out with another show set in a prison.

“The slammer is the perfect mix of theater and circus there really is something for everyone here,” said Ryan Combs, a performer in the show.

There’s something for everyone, except younger audiences, Combs explained along with Steve Copeland, writer and performer.

“There is a lot of bad language, mostly spoken by the two of us, sexual content and simulated violence. So parents beware, this may be better as a date night,” Copeland explained.

You can expect to see acrobatics in the air, on the ground and in roller skates, all that with the comedic presence of Copeland and Combs.

“It’s our first time doing an adult themed show so it’s been a lot of fun to stretch our comedy muscles to entertain not only family crowds but adult crowds,” Combs said.

Copeland joked, “it’s also our first time in prison but we are fulfilling a lot of other people’s expectations about us.”

You can catch the show every day until April 3, expect Tuesday March 29.

Tickets are available online or at the venue in the back parking lot of Sunland Park Mall.