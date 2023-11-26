(NEXSTAR) – It’s been estimated that the average American eats approximately 60 burgers per year. And if that sounds high, it’s likely because most of those burgers weren’t so memorable.
To rectify this issue, Yelp’s analysts recently set out to determine the “top” cheeseburger restaurant in every state using data obtained from Yelp’s community of online reviewers. The final list features something for folks in all corners of the country, from the meaty shores of Myrtle Beach to the cheesy plains of Wichita and beyond.
The “top” places for a cheeseburger in every state, as determined by Yelp, can be found below:
- Alaska – Alaskan Burger & Brew, in Anchorage
- Alabama – Our Place Diner, in Ozark
- Arkansas – Table on 6th, in Bentonville
- Arizona – Happy’s Hamburgers, in Scottsdale
- California – For The Win, in Los Angeles
- Colorado – Burgers & Gyros, in Estes Park
- Connecticut – Shady Glen Dairy Stores, in Manchester
- Washington, D.C. – The Admiral
- Delaware – Ocean View Brewery, in Ocean View
- Florida – North South Grill, in Pembroke Pines
- Georgia – Holeman and Finch Public House, in Atlanta
- Hawaii – Shige’s Saimin Stand, in Wahiawa
- Iowa – Burger Shop, in Clive
- Idaho – Hit List, in Garden City
- Illinois – Au Cheval, in Chicago
- Indiana – Workingman’s Friend (Indianapolis
- Kansas – Dempsey’s Burger Pub, in Wichita
- Kentucky – Oskar’s Slider Bar, in Louisville
- Louisiana – Fat Boy Pantry, in New Orleans
- Massachusetts – The Knack, in Hyannis
- Maryland – JBGB’s, in Baltimore
- Maine – Blazes Burgers, in Westbrook
- Michigan – Grey Ghost Detroit, in Detroit
- Minnesota – Francis Burger Joint, in Minneapolis
- Missouri – Jack Nolen’s, in St. Louis
- Mississippi – Stamps Super Burgers, in Jackson
- Montana – TR’s Burgers, in West Yellowstone
- North Carolina – Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House, in Welcome
- North Dakota – Ironhorse Kitchen, in Minot
- Nebraska – Cheeseburgers, in Omaha
- New Hampshire – Black Mtn Burger, in Lincoln
- New Jersey – Marty’s, in Fort Lee
- New Mexico – Sparky’s, in Hatch
- Nevada – Eggslut, in Las Vegas
- New York – 7th Street Burger, in New York City
- Ohio – Delwood’s, in Cincinnati
- Oklahoma – Nic’s Grill, in Oklahoma City
- Oregon – Five Stars Family Burger, in Cornelius
- Pennsylvania – Route 66, in Lancaster
- Rhode Island – Mission, in Newport
- South Carolina Hamburger Joe’s, in North Myrtle Beach
- South Dakota – Circle E Drive In, in Murdo
- Tennessee – Blue Moose Burgers & Wings, in Pigeon Forge
- Texas – Nancy’s Hustle, in Houston
- Utah – Capitol Burger, in Torrey
- Virginia – Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, in Leesburg
- Vermont – The Farmhouse Tap & Grill, in Burlington
- Washington – Ooh Lala Burgers, in Tacoma
- Wisconsin – Kopp’s Frozen Custard, in Greenfield
- West Virginia – King Tut Drive-In, in Beckley
- Wyoming – Born In a Barn, in Laramie
Considering Yelp was able to find the “top” cheeseburger joint in each state, it would stand to reason that one of the above eateries would rank highest in the country — and that eatery is Au Cheval in Chicago, a representative for Yelp confirmed to Nexstar. A bar/diner on the city’s West Side, Au Cheval is noted on Yelp for specializing in craft cocktails, late-night bites and deceptively named cheeseburgers (the single cheeseburger has two patties, and the double has three).
Still, every eatery on the list earned high marks for its cheeseburgers, each of which is very likely to be more memorable than the 50 or so you’ve probably already eaten this calendar year.
For more, visit Yelp for a map of each state’s “top” cheeseburger spot and links to their respective Yelp pages.