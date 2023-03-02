EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Armando Garcia owner of La Catedral says, it’s time to take a stand and showcase the teens who are doing good instead of bad. That is why his restaurant on Montwood Dr. in East El Paso is hosting ‘The Stop The Violence Teen Night‘ on Friday, March 3rd. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“It’s our fault as adults. We can raise awareness, so we can impact our kids to let them know. That this is just not okay,” said Garcia.

Garcia tells KTSM that El Paso uses the slogan ‘El Paso Strong’, although it seems as if the community has forgotten that.

“I think it’s time for us as El Pasoans, entrepreneurs, businesses owners, instead of just making a profit for a living, to make an impact as a together as a community as one to make a difference in their future.”

During the event, teens with a school I.D. will receive a 50% off on their food. Social media local influencers such as Youtuber Ey. Miguel, Wrestler Dulce Tormenta and Nuestra Belleza Latina will be in attendance.

La Catredal

Adding that local bands who want to display their talent, and D’J’s from the Sun City will be there.

Garcia says they are expecting about 400 teens at the event. However, the event will be safely secured with security.

Founder of Hardcore Fitness, Rick Bustillos, will attend as one of the security guards. Letting El Pasoans know he has benched press more than 608lbs. Adding that he is ready for any mishaps.

“When I was in Highschool. There were no kids like that, but nowadays they’re taking advantage of it in the weight room, in football. For positive, for themselves you know, better themselves physically and mentally,” said Bustillos.

Because it’s best to pick up a hobby than to pick up a weapon, he explains.

“At 17,18 years old, they should take advantage of those hormones and use those to their advantage. That is why you see nowadays kids playing football that are 6’2, and 200 pounds.”

Telling KTSM mental health is one reason, as others say it’s because they’re bored. Therefore, security guards will encourage teens at the event to become physically active.

La Catedral is looking forward to change teens’ lives and welcome parents and any local non-profit organization to join them this Friday and provide resources.

