The sky's the limit for Virgin Galactic coming to Spaceport America

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Virgin Galactic is bringing its state-of-the-art equipment back to our region.

The company is working in commercial space tourism and space missions.

Known as Spaceport America, 18,000 acres of New Mexican desert is the company's new home. As KTSM previously reported, taxpayers have paid more than 200 million dollars for the facility.

"As you know the people in New Mexico are absolutely delightful. The weather is better than pretty much anywhere else in America. It was a combination of the people and the conditions were perfect for sending spaceships into space," founder Sir Richard Branson said at the ceremony.

From California to the Truth or Consequences area, the company is scheduled to move its operations along with over 100 employees this summer.

"Once we get down here, let our whole operations team from the pilots to the maintainers to get a sense of how it is to fly into space here in this airspace," CEO George Whitesides said.

After several test flights, Virgin Galactic believes commercial space flights can become a reality within a year.

After that, the sky's the limit.

"If we're right in thinking there are thousands of people who'd like to be able to go to space. We can generate enough income to move on to next things like having a Virgin Hotel in space," Branson said.

Although some of Virgin Galactic's employees will be moving with the company, KTSM is told there will also be new opportunities coming with the move.