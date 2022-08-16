EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association has announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including the new Sun Queen Analisa Quinonez, Lady-in-waiting Jazmin Jayme , and eight new Sun Princesses. The coronation was recently held at the El Paso Country Club.

All of the chosen ladies will be representing the City of El Paso as ambassadors. It’s said that they also volunteer at various community events, and make appearances at the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade, WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational and other events throughout the year.

The current Sun Princesses are:

Laura Arredondo – (UTEP)

Vanesa Carrillo – (Georgetown)

Lailani Chehedeh – (UTEP)

Kaitlyn Deguire – (UTEP)

Marian Gomez – (Loyola University New Orleans)

Ashley Mascorro – (Texas)

Marissa Rascon-Arriaga – (UTEP)

Jaqueline Sandoval – (UTEP)

Sara Urueta – (UTEP)

Alessandra Vasquez – (UTEP)

Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez

“Our Sun Court is a very important part of our association and events,” said Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “This is another strong group of young women who will make a difference in our community and beyond.”

Lady-in-waiting, Jazmin Jayme

