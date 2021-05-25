The search for Ft. Bliss Soldier Richard Halliday continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The search for the Ft. Bliss Soldier Richard Halliday who went missing July 23, 2020, continues.

According to a release, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) Special Agents have completed 65 subpoenas and five search warrants. However, the whereabouts of Pvt. Halliday remains unknown.

CID says they have maintained constant communication with the Halliday family and have continued to provide them with timely investigative updates.

As of now, fifteen different state, local, and Federal agencies continue committing resources and activating support and aid for Ft. Bliss., a release sais.

Fort Bliss continues to petition any and all persons with information regarding Pvt. Halliday’s

whereabouts to contact the Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Division Office at 915-568-1700,

the Fort Bliss Military Police at 915-744-1237, or contact their local police department.

As previously reported, anyone with information can annonimously submit a tip at

Persons can also anonymously submit information by clicking here.

U.S. Army CID is also offering $25,000 for any credible information in this case. Anonymity will be honored to the degree allowable under the law, and any information provided will be held in the strictest confidence, according to the release.