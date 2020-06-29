‘The Scorpion’ charged with murdering federal judge, state lawmaker

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Mexican authorities say they have captured an alleged Jalisco cartel hitman suspected of murdering a federal judge and a lawmaker from the state of Colima.
Jaime Tafolla Ortega, a.k.a. “El Alacran” (The Scorpion), allegedly gunned down Judge Uriel Villegas Ortiz and his wife, Veronica Barajas, on June 16, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. Tafolla is also suspected of leading the
Tafolla was arrested by Mexican marines and federal police Sunday in Colima, along with a second man who has not been charged yet, the AG’s Office said.
Villegas gained notoriety in 2018 when he ordered the transfer of Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez from
Tafolla and a team of assassins allegedly gunned down the judge and his wife coming out of their home in the Real Vista neighborhood in Colima earlier this month.
Prior to his death, the judge had issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of Tafolla and
Mexican press reports say the judge also issued a search warrant which resulted in the arrest of Tafolla’s parents and brother on drugs and weapons charges.
