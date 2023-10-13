EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Salvation Army El Paso is asking for support from the El Paso community regarding its annual Christmas Angel Tree program.

The Christmas Angel Tree program is a need-based Christmas assistance project that provides new toys and clothes to children ages 10 and under.

The Salvation Army says they’re currently more than 300 families that have applied for the program, yet the project is at risk because there is no available space.

The Salvation Army says it needs a large indoor, temperature-controlled space for operations and storage from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.

The facility will serve as the central hub for processing donations, sorting gifts, and coordinating distribution to families in need.

The Salvation Army is seeking a donor who can provide the space free of charge.

“The Angel Tree program provides Christmas assistance to hundreds of families with new toys, new clothes, and food. By providing a space for our program, you have the opportunity to rescue Christmas for more than 1,000 children who may otherwise go without gifts during the holiday season,” said The Salvation Army in a press release.

If you or your organization can provide an indoor, temperature-controlled warehouse or storefront for the Christmas Angel Tree program, contact Joanna Estrada at 915-544-9811.