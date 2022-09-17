EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Salvation Army in El Paso continues to feed migrants even after the latest migrant shelter closed back in August.

It is public knowledge that some migrants are currently staying in local participating hotels before they travel to their final destination in order to meet their sponsors. According to The Salvation Army, they have been providing breakfast, lunch, and diner every day to migrants staying in local hotels. The Salvation Army says that equals to a total of 624 meals for 208 migrants. Different volunteer groups have partnered with The Salvation Army to package/transport meals. Volunteer groups such as the Mobile Integrated Healthcare of the El Paso Fire Department or the Office of Emergency Management.

Migrants passing through usually take bus transportation to their final destination. These families and individuals often have no resources until they get to their sponsors, so The Salvation Army has been additionally providing two sack meals for each person. Today, The Salvation Army is providing 250 meals for 125 migrants. The Salvation Army homeless shelter operates on a first come first serve basis, serving both the local homeless population as well as migrants in need of a place to stay.





“The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever, and however we can.” Major Floiran Estrada, Commanding Officer.

For more information about The Salvation Army, or to volunteer/make a donation you can call 915-544-9811 or click here: The Salvation Army of El Paso

