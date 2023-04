EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are looking for something fun to do with the family in the summer, the El Paso Rodeo is returning in June, after being gone for seven years.

The rodeo will be taking place on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The rodeo will feature family activities and “non-stop competitions”, according to Omar Ropele, president of the El Paso Sports Commission.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14.