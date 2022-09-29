EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rocky Horror Show is returning to El Paso’s UTEP Dinner Theatre on Oct. 7.

The UTEP Dinner Theatre is presenting the Rocky Horror Show live on stage. Performances are said to include audience participation where the audience is allowed to dress up as their favorite character and perform the audience ‘talk back’ lines. Prop bags will be sold at these performances. Other performances will not include the special audience participation. The Rocky Horror Picture Show film has become a worldwide phenomenon through the process of midnight movie showings.

For more information on the performances as well as the showing times, you can click here.















The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Courtesy of UTEP.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.