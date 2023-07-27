EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Plaza Theatre will be hosting “The Price is Right Live” stage show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 9.

The Price is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on down” and play classic games made famous by the network television show ” The Price is Right,” according to a press release sent by Destination El Paso.

Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and a brand-new car by playing classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

Destination El Paso says the live show has given away over $15 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America for over two decades and counting.

The live traveling stage show version offers fans across the nation the chance to be part of the beloved piece of American pop culture that are cherished by generations of viewers.

In addition, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28 at elpasolive.com or ticketmaster.com.

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).