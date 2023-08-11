EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With school back in session, students and parents will have the chance to bargain this tax-free weekend. Plus, get a chance to participate in a KTSM back-to-school supply giveaway.

“We really do think that we will see those people who have held out for tax-free weekend. They know what they’re doing, people know, we set the tone for Tax Free weekend, and I believe that has been marked on calendars early this year,” Gest said.

The three-day weekend will be full of spectacular sales and special guests. Gest says they’re bringing back the ‘Something to Cheer About’ competition again. Adding that local high schools will have a former Cowboys cheerleader to choose the winner.

“Each team gets $200 for participating, the first-place price of $1,000 and second place. So, you can imagine it gets really crowded,” said Gest.

Following a meet and greet with a former Cowboys cheerleader and meet Spiderman the following day.

“We’ve seen people taking breaks and spreading out their shopping trips. So, they’re increasing their dwelling time and we’re consistency in our numbers despite the heat,”

Gest says they met 15,000 shoppers on last Saturday and a little over 12,000 on last Sunday, which is expected to stay in the thousands this weekend.

To learn more about the tax-free weekend event at The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.