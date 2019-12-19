The number of El Paso teens in possession of THC skyrocketed in 2019

FILE – In this Saturday, June 8, 2019, file photo, two women smoke cannabis vape pens at a party in Los Angeles. Major legal marijuana businesses in California are urging the state to adopt tougher safety rules for ingredients and devices used in vaping. Recommendations from the industry group, Legal Cannabis for Consumer Safety, follow a national outbreak of mysterious and sometimes fatal lung illnesses apparently linked to vaping. Most cases have involved products that contain the marijuana compound THC, typically obtained from illegal sources. The group also wants more funds to close illegal shops. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In 2019 the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department says there were 248 juveniles between the ages of 10 and 16 in possession of THC.

THC oil is made from marijuana. The most common way juveniles are smoking THC is through vapes.

“The thing about vaping and why it is so appealing to kids especially using it with THC is it’s hard to detect,” said Emily Dawson a Juvenile Trial Chief for the El Paso County Attorneys Office.

Different types of vapes used to smoke THC include:

Pens

USB

Juul

Back Packs

Sweat Shirts

Backpacks with built-in vapes are on the market as well as sweatshirts.

Courtesy of the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation.

However many juveniles should know the consequences of vaping THC.

Those under the age of 17 caught with THC oil could be detained and put on probation. Have a 5 p.m. curfew, ankle monitor, intensive supervised probation and more.

As for those who are over the age of 17 caught with THC oil could go to jail for 180 days for less than one gram, as well as two to ten years for four grams.

However, many don’t know that vaping THC is a felony.

“The consequences are severe and of equal importance in the school context, it is likely that you will be sent to an alternative school if you are caught on a school campus,” said Dawson. “What we’re trying to teach parents is to be aware and for kids to start understanding what the consequences of their actions.”

Currently, there is an average of four juvenile cases in El Paso every week. Students say the vapes are easy to hide and many teachers and parents don’t know what they are.

“They do it because it does not smell like marijuana, it’s more sneaky,” said Gage Fleming a Coronado High School Student.

Other risks include health problems but also employment opportunities and even college acceptance.

Due to the rise in popularity the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation and The El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium have partnered to launch a campaign to bring awareness of not only the health risk but the risk of facing felony charges if caught with THC.

For more information and addiction services, you can visit http://www.healthypasodelnorte.org/.