The Miss El Paso Texas pageant making its comeback amid the COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, many events were put on hold including pageants. Now, more than 90 women are getting ready to compete for the Miss El Paso Texas pageant happening in just two weeks.

Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle because the Miss El Paso Texas pageant is almost here!

“I am just so excited for the pageant, it is so fun every single year,” said contestant Caitlyn Acevedo.

This year the pageant will take place on June 19th and 20th at the UTEP Magoffin Auditorium, and promises a mix of glamour, excitement a high level of competition.

“I expect for the best girl to win the most empowering women the one that worked the hardest to be in the spot she is today,” said contestant Lyanne Lasalde.

But the pageant is more than just glitz and glam…

“We are strong and capable women and no matter what that we can support change and advocate for El Paso and our community,” said contestant Summer Sullivan.

Along with winning the title of Miss El Paso Texas, the winner will earn the grand prize of 10 thousand dollars and will move on to represent the Sun City at the Miss Texas U.S.A. pageant held in Houston, Texas.

The judges will be looking for an all-around winner in three main categories which include:

Personal Interview

Swimsuit

Evening Gown

Make sure to stay tuned to find out who the next Miss El Paso Texas and Miss El Paso Teen Texas will be.

For more information on the pageant, click here.