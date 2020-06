EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ramon Ayala known as the king of the accordion is heading to El Paso.

Ayala is known for his popular corridos, including Tragos Amargos, and is scheduled to perform at Ricky D’s (10780 Pebble Hills Blvd) on December 6th.

The performance will be open to audiences 18 and over. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th.

For ticket information, click here.