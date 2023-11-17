EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence (THOP) recently unveiled its new Outpatient Therapy Center at the Transmountain campus in Northwest El Paso.

The new state-of-the-art center, which is 7,000 square feet, offers advanced rehabilitative care and expertise specialized in physical, occupational and speech therapy, according to a press release sent by Barracuda PR.

According to the press release, its multidisciplinary team of therapists work one-on-one providing outstanding care to treat patients suffering from lifelong conditions, sports injuries and patients who have experienced a traumatic life event.

“We are truly excited to unveil this needed expansion and to be able to provide therapy services to more patients in the larger space this center provides,” said David Byrd, Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus. “The last few years we have seen this area grow and expand and our goal is to keep up with that growth to ensure our family and neighbors can receive the care they need close to home.”

The therapy team also uses innovative technologies and therapies to offer “exceptional and individualized care,” supporting patients through the recovery process.

“We have a superior therapy team and truly their goal is to help our patients regain strength and function and return to their everyday activities,” said Byrd. “We are proud to expand our therapy capabilities and provide our patients an exceptional experience.”

To learn more about Outpatient Therapy click here.