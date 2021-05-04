The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus recognized for robotic surgeries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence announced Tuesday that its Transmountain Campus has been recognized for its work in robotic surgery.

The Northwest El Paso hospital has been designated as a Robotic Surgery Epicenter of Excellence specializing in Urogynecology (URO/GYN) by Intuitive Surgical, according to a news release.

The Transmountain Campus offers robotic procedures specializing in hysterectomy, endometriosis, pelvic organ prolapses, and other urogynecological conditions.

“This designation is a true testament to the level of care we provide our patients,” said Dr. Richard Farnam.

“It’s important that women know they have options available and that through robotic surgery we can reduce their time in the hospital, as well as their recovery time,” he added.