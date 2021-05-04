The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus recognized for robotic surgeries

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence announced Tuesday that its Transmountain Campus has been recognized for its work in robotic surgery.

The Northwest El Paso hospital has been designated as a Robotic Surgery Epicenter of Excellence specializing in Urogynecology (URO/GYN) by Intuitive Surgical, according to a news release.

The Transmountain Campus offers robotic procedures specializing in hysterectomy, endometriosis, pelvic organ prolapses, and other urogynecological conditions.

“This designation is a true testament to the level of care we provide our patients,” said Dr. Richard Farnam. 

“It’s important that women know they have options available and that through robotic surgery we can reduce their time in the hospital, as well as their recovery time,” he added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso mother with high risk kids relieved for possible authorization of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15

El Paso volunteer firefighters on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Appealing EPCAD valuations

El Paso businessman Billy Abraham out of jail

New business in Five Points area gaining traction amid pandemic, City program relieving some traffic concerns

Special Report: The Borderland continues to pray for rain

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link