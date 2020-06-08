The Hospitals of Providence to allow visitors in Emergency Room

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence (THOP) prohibited visitors in the hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and have announced visitors will be allowed back in the hospital with some restrictions.

According to a release, THOP announced they will allow one designated visitor to accompany each patient in the emergency room (ER) effective Monday, June 8.

“We understand the importance of having a loved one at your side during a time of emergency and the critical role they play in providing comfort and support. In collaboration with physician leadership, we have determined that the timing is right to allow visitors in the ER,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “We will continue to evaluate our visitor policy to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and physicians.”

Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms or travel to high risk locations prior to entering the hospital.

Hospital officials say visitors will also be required to wear a facemask and sanitize their hands upon entry.

Visitors who do not meet the screening criteria will not be allowed to enter the hospital emergency room.