The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus earns two-time national designation as Comprehensive Stroke Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second time, the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus has been nationally designated as a Comprehensive Stroke Center for offering the highest level of treatment of severe stroke.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification, awarded by DNV Healthcare, is based on rigorous standards affirming the hospital provides comprehensive stroke care including diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education.

The hospital is equipped with the infrastructure, staff, and training to treat patients with even the most complex stroke diagnosis, Sierra Campus officials said.

“Our comprehensive stroke team is committed to ensuring our stroke patients have the best possible outcomes,” said Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, medical director for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus. “Certifications of this magnitude recognize the hospital and team for being amongst the best to treat stroke patients and provide the full spectrum of care they need in one setting.”

For the first time in 2018, the Sierra Campus earned the designation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center for meeting the guidelines required to treat severe stroke.

“We are proud to be improving the lives of stroke patients every day by offering the most advanced care and returning our patients to the life and activities that they love,” said Rob Anderson, chief executive officer for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus. “We are committed to providing El Pasoans advanced stroke care close to home.”

The Sierra Campus offers an extensive program to provide medical care for patients diagnosed with stroke throughout the entire treatment plan.

The Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, certified in stroke care by the Commission on Accrediting Rehabilitation Facilities, provides patients who suffer from stroke with advanced care and expertise to encourage recovery and increase functionality.

Also recognized as a brain and heart center, the Sierra Campus continues to invest in their neurology services to conduct advanced cardiology and neurology imaging.

The hospital was the first in the region to perform the first Medtronic Pipeline Shield procedure, a treatment for wide-neck intracranial aneurysms.

The Sierra Campus also offers stroke prevention education through various community events. For those who are interested, people can attend a virtual Stroke Support Group for caregivers and survivors of stroke the second Wednesday of every month.

To learn more about the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus Comprehensive Stroke Center, visit https://www.thehospitalsofprovidence.com/services/neurology.



