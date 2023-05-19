EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Hospitals of Providence in collaboration with the El Paso Chihuahuas, will be hosting its first annual “First Responder Charity Softball Tournament” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Southwest University Park.

As Emergency Medical Services Week begins, the hospital will celebrate all first responders with a fun and friendly charity softball tournament.

Teams will be represented by El Paso Fire, El Paso Sheriff’s Department, United States Border Patrol and El Paso Police Department.

Additionally, teams participating will be presented with a donation to their charitable funds.