The Hospitals of Providence East Campus to kick of $20 million investment project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence East Campus is kicking off their $20 million investment project in East El Paso in efforts of expanding needed services to the fast-growing area.



The groundbreaking celebration will take place 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, at the Hospitals of Providence East Campus.



The new project will take 18 months to complete and will significantly expand capacity in several areas of the East Campus Hospital.



The hospital expansion will include:

· An additional 30-bed Telemetry unit

· A third Catheterization Lab equipped with biplane technology

· An additional 6-beds to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

· Additional triage services within for Obstetrics Emergency Services

· An additional operating room within Women’s Services to expand obstetric care

Officials said this expansion of services will also allow East Campus to improve care for stroke patients, strengthen care for women and children, expand surgical services, and expand trauma services for the East El Paso community.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.