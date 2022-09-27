EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre famously wrote that “hell is other people.”

If you ever flown on a packed airplane, you know that Sartre wasn’t too far off the mark.

You are bound to run into all sorts of rude and boorish behavior.

The travel website TheVacationer.com recently conducted a survey of more than 1,000 American adults about potentially rude and jerky behavior Americans actively do on flights.

According to the survey, more than 36 percent of Americans have removed their footwear while flying and nearly 10 percent have removed both their shoes and socks. That’s not exactly one of the smells most of us would associate with a vacation — like a cool sea breeze, sand and suntan lotion.

More than 77 percent of Americans think it is rude to fully recline their airplane seat, yet more than 31 percent who think it is rude still do it anyway – some after they have asked politely if they can and others without asking.

Nearly 36 percent would not switch to a worse seat (middle or back of the plane) so a family with kids can seat all together. And only 10 percent would switch seats so a couple without children can sit together.

And more than 57 percent of Americans have or would use overhead bins located many rows in front of their seat, including using the bins above first class or premium economy seats.

Faced with some of those behaviors, next time you fly you may want to make sure you have your debit card ready or exact change in hand, so you can hit that drink cart. Might make things a little more tolerable.