‘The Grinch’ inspires young El Paso students to be kind

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A school trustee shared the joy of the holidays by reading to students and spreading a message of kindness and inclusivity.

Paul Garcia, an at-large SISD Board trustee read, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” to students from Sgt. Carrasco Elementary School.

Garcia brought the book to life by actually bringing the Grinch along with him.

The Grinch tried to spoil the kids reading time, but Garcia showed the students how to get the grumpy Grinch to turn nice.

“I wanted to send out a message that it’s okay to be different because it is very important to treat each other kindly,” Garcia tells KTSM.

Garcia believes this was a great way to bring the book to life while sharing a valuable message with the kids.

Garcia said students experienced a roller coaster of emotions as they felt happy, joyful, and excited to be able to turn the Grinch nice.

Literacy is very important and because of this experience students say they are excited to read more.