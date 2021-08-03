The Great Khalid Foundation to give new backpacks, school supplies to YISD 6th graders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Great Khalid Foundation will soon kick off the school year at Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School this Thursday by distributing brand new backpacks and school supplies to all incoming 6th graders.



The event will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School

(6045 Nova Way).

Executive Director and Mother of Khalid, Linda Wolfe, will be on-site helping with the distribution.



“This year is so special given what we’ve survived as a community since the pandemic began,” said Wolfe, “and we’re excited to be back in the schools celebrating the teachers and showing love to the students.”



The Great Khalid Foundation invites middle school personnel to apply for the Back to School program on behalf of their students every April.



This year, the foundation said that Dr. Angela Reyna’s passionate words stood out the most: “Our students deserve backpacks to carry their dreams, their hopes, and their resilience on their backs in order to rise up from everything that has ever held them back.”



This year’s Back to School program is presented by Walmart.



“We are so grateful for the continued support from our friends at Walmart,” said Wolfe, “they signed on to sponsor our very first Back to School program and they’ve been an integral part every year since.”



The Great Khalid Foundation thanks El Paso Electric, Go Coast Guard Albuquerque, WestStar, First Light Federal Credit Union, and Mattress Firm for their support of this year’s Back to School program.



The Great Khalid Foundation is Khalid’s namesake non-profit organization founded to give back to the families in the community of El Paso, Texas. It is a labor of love for both Khalid and his mother.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.