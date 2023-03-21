EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — “The Full Monty Musical” is coming to UTEP in April.

The musical is about steelworkers in Buffalo, New York, who discover ways to come up with quick cash in a non-traditional way.

The musical is based off the British film of the same name that was nominated for Best Picture at The Academy Awards in 1997. The 2001 Broadway production of “The Full Monty Musical” has also been nominated for nine Tony Awards and 11 Drama Desk Awards.

The musical will be at the UTEP Dinner Theatre. Dinner will be served at select performances.

Tickets went on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 21.

For more information, call (915) 747-6060 or visit www.utep.edu/udt.