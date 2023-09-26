EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Filming and editing has now finished for three local filmmaking teams as they compete for the $10,000 prize in The Film Race.

The public is invited to meet the three teams and watch the completed short films during the ‘Film Race Closing Ceremony’ located at the Plaza Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be free, and a winner will be announced after each team presents their final films.

The Film Race team will also present a behind-the-scenes trailer, featuring footage that was captured during the competition.

The Film Race kicked off last week, as the three teams had five days to shoot and edit a short film.

Each team was assigned a different local location each day along with challenges. Teams were followed by film crews that captured the behind the scenes as each team raced for the grand prize of $10,000.