The El Paso Rhinos hosting ‘Kids Weekend’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Children of all ages will get to “try hockey for free” thanks to a new event hosted by the El Paso Rhinos and the El Paso Hockey Association.

All children ages 4 to 9, regardless of experience with skating or hockey, can arrive at the rink to learn hockey skills from Rhino players.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center, arrive at the rink at 2:30 p.m.

Equipment will be provided for the duration of the hour session and is limited.

Those interested in attending the free session can sign up at tryhockeyforfree.com.

Tony the Tiger is expected to make an appearance at Saturday’s game and will be available for photos with fans and will have a cereal giveaway.

Tickets for the Saturday game are $5 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by calling the El Paso County Coliseum Box Office at (915) 533-9899.