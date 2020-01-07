The El Paso International Airport joins the fight to end human trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport is joining the fight to end human trafficking by raising awareness and supporting the Blue Lightning Initiative.

The Blue Lightning Initiative is an element of the U.S Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign led jointly by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials say this partnership will align airport staff, airline partners, concessionaires, and key City Departments to be able to recognize and respond to suspected incidents of human trafficking.

The airport will be distributing information and providing training opportunities throughout the year, according to a press release.

In commemoration of human trafficking victims, the lights at the airport in the main lobby, the landscaping along Airway Blvd., and the sculptures on I-10 will shine blue during the month of January.

The airport also asks the public to participate in #WearBlueDay on January 11, 2020.

“No one should be a victim of human trafficking; it is a crime that strips people of their basic rights,” said Monica Lombrana, A.A.E., Chief Operations, and Transportation Officer. “We are asking our partners and the community to join us.”

You can show your support to end human trafficking by wearing blue clothing, snapping a photo, and posting it to social media using the #WearBlueDay to raise awareness of human trafficking on January 11, 2020.