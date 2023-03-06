El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Easter bunny is hopping its way into the Cielo Vista Mall for the Bunny Photo Experience from Friday, March 10 until April 8.

The Easter bunny will be available at the following times:

Monday through Friday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 31 and April 7 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

Cielo Vista will also be hosting extra activities with the Easter bunny:

Pet Photos – Sunday, March 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Bring your furry friend to pose with the Bunny. You should enter through the south entrance of the mall and ensure pets are on a leash or in a carrier.

Caring Bunny – Sunday, March 26, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Caring Bunny is a private event for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required.