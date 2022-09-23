EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion.

The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other employers.

Some employment positions available include but not limited to, customer service, media, general labor, marketing, and more.

Admission is free to attend all you need to do is bring your resume.

“Anyone looking to start a profession, change careers, or elevate their skill set is encouraged to come

out to this Job and Education Fair for a chance to join Team EPTX at the City.” Araceli Guerra,

Managing Director Internal Services.

There is a new one thousand dollar sign on incentive program for new hires with the City of El Paso. This program is expected to end next August. There are many other benefits for potential hires that will be explained at the fair.

You can find more information by clicking on this link. City of El Paso (elpasotexas.gov)

