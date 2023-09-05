EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Asylum Haunted Attraction is returning to El Paso this October and will bring a new type of haunting experience to local residents.

The asylum will be offering a new theme this year, ‘The Experiment’ and guests are invited to be a part of the experience, starting on Thursday Oct. 5.

The asylum schedule will be every Thursday through Sunday during the month of October and hours may vary.

“Founder Danny Vasquez, who’s been in the design and production business in Los Angeles for over 20 years, is bringing back The Asylum Haunted Attraction to downtown El Paso.” said the press release.