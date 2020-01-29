The All Mexico-U.S. Sister Cities Summit to be hosted in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The All Mexico-U.S. Sister Cities Summit, which connects mayors, municipal officials, business leaders, academics, and civic leaders from El Paso and Juárez, will take place Feb.26 through Feb. 28.

The summit is designed to strengthen sister city relationships and is fourth in a series of bi-national summits.

Leaders and attendees will discuss current issues, share best practices and host informative sessions and forums from industry leaders designed for attendees to socialize, network and learn.

“The Mexico-U.S. Sister Cities Mayors’ Summit will give people the opportunity to listen to discussions that exemplify the historic friendship between Mexico and the United States,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “Together, we can shed light on the challenges that lie ahead for our region as well as how to overcome obstacles that not only impact our local community but our global community.”

The distinct collaboration between Mexican and U.S. municipal governments will stimulate dialogue that will encourage the benefits of a strong and lasting U.S.-Mexico relationship, according to a release.

On March 27, 2018, El Paso and Ciudad Juárez leaders signed a Sister Cities agreement, reaffirming their commitment to work together to promote commerce, tourism, and industry throughout the region.

To register and learn more about the summit visit their website at visitelpaso.com/sistercities.