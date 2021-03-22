The 50 highest-paying jobs in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in El Paso, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In El Paso, the annual mean wage is $40,460 or 24.4 percent lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $245,810. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Speech-language pathologists
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $80,210
#140 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 460
National
Annual mean salary: $82,000
Employment: 154,360
Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
– Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
– Chico, CA ($104,640)
#49. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $80,410
#77 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 30
National
Annual mean salary: $82,010
Employment: 69,590
Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
Metros with highest average pay:
– Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)
-San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)
– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)
#48. Power plant operators
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $80,600
#40 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 160
National
Annual mean salary: $79,370
Employment: 33,620
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,470)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,500)
– Modesto, CA ($102,510)
#47. Construction managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $82,100
#290 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 580
National
Annual mean salary: $105,000
Employment: 293,380
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
– Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#46. Electrical engineers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $82,380
#257 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 150
National
Annual mean salary: $103,480
Employment: 185,570
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
– Salinas, CA ($129,850)
– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#45. Management analysts
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $82,420
#185 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 490
National
Annual mean salary: $95,560
Employment: 709,750
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Dothan, AL ($132,090)
– Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
– Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
#44. Chemists
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $83,000
#48 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 40
National
Annual mean salary: $84,150
Employment: 83,530
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Peoria, IL ($127,750)
– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)
– Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)
#43. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $83,560
#37 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 50
National
Annual mean salary: $77,940
Employment: 84,290
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Santa Rosa, CA ($122,400)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,180)
– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,210)
#42. Computer systems analysts
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $83,630
#159 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 510
National
Annual mean salary: $96,160
Employment: 589,060
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
– Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
#41. Occupational therapists
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $84,430
#168 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 200
National
Annual mean salary: $86,210
Employment: 133,570
Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– The Villages, FL ($115,090)
– Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
#40. Detectives and criminal investigators
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $84,500
#92 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 1,690
National
Annual mean salary: $86,030
Employment: 105,620
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with highest average pay:
– Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)
– Anchorage, AK ($122,370)
– Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)
#39. Architects, except landscape and naval
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $84,580
#77 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 190
National
Annual mean salary: $89,560
Employment: 105,850
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Salinas, CA ($123,770)
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)
– Lubbock, TX ($116,720)
#38. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $85,450
#9 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 50
National
Annual mean salary: $64,990
Employment: 14,530
Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,480)
– Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($111,500)
– Stockton-Lodi, CA ($97,240)
#37. Environmental engineers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $86,510
#98 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 40
National
Annual mean salary: $94,220
Employment: 53,150
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
– Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
– California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)
#36. Computer programmers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $87,780
#76 highest pay among all metros
Employment: data not available
National
Annual mean salary: $92,610
Employment: 199,540
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
– Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
#35. Physician assistants
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $89,150
#290 highest pay among all metros
Employment: data not available
National
Annual mean salary: $112,410
Employment: 120,090
Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Salinas, CA ($161,370)
– Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
– Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#34. Industrial engineers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $89,890
#128 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 260
National
Annual mean salary: $92,660
Employment: 291,710
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
– Billings, MT ($124,350)
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#33. Materials engineers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $90,370
#61 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 30
National
Annual mean salary: $97,890
Employment: 26,820
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)
– Boulder, CO ($127,260)
– Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)
#32. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $91,860
#182 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 860
National
Annual mean salary: $100,340
Employment: 271,020
Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Modesto, CA ($150,080)
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#31. Physical therapists
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $92,080
#114 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 410
National
Annual mean salary: $90,170
Employment: 233,350
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
– Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
– Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#30. Transportation, storage and distribution managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $93,130
#174 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 320
National
Annual mean salary: $103,320
Employment: 132,040
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with highest average pay:
– Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#29. Clinical, counseling and school psychologists
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $94,080
#50 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 110
National
Annual mean salary: $87,450
Employment: 113,270
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)
– Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)
– Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)
#28. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $94,880
#160 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 760
National
Annual mean salary: $111,620
Employment: 1,406,870
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
– Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#27. Information security analysts
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $96,500
#75 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 120
National
Annual mean salary: $104,210
Employment: 125,570
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
#26. Medical and health services managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $97,170
#264 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 960
National
Annual mean salary: $115,160
Employment: 394,910
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#25. Computer network architects
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $97,930
#126 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $115,110
Employment: 152,420
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
– Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#24. Human resources managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $98,360
#247 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 160
National
Annual mean salary: $129,570
Employment: 154,800
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#23. General and operations managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $98,380
#245 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 4,280
National
Annual mean salary: $123,030
Employment: 2,400,280
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
– Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#22. Electronics engineers, except computer
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $101,160
#76 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $110,210
Employment: 128,800
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
– Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
– Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#21. Marketing managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $101,400
#226 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 160
National
Annual mean salary: $149,200
Employment: 263,680
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
– Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#20. Industrial production managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $104,200
#240 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 230
National
Annual mean salary: $115,110
Employment: 185,790
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Florence, SC ($158,000)
– Boulder, CO ($149,990)
– Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#19. Financial managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $105,640
#295 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 590
National
Annual mean salary: $147,530
Employment: 654,790
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#18. Nurse practitioners
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $109,260
#158 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 300
National
Annual mean salary: $111,840
Employment: 200,600
Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
– Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#17. Purchasing managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $110,820
#119 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 70
National
Annual mean salary: $128,400
Employment: 72,100
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
– Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
– Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#16. Personal financial advisors
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $112,540
#85 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $119,290
Employment: 210,190
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
– Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
– San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#15. Architectural and engineering managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $115,570
#266 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 90
National
Annual mean salary: $152,930
Employment: 194,250
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
– Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
– Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#14. Natural sciences managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $115,680
#78 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 40
National
Annual mean salary: $145,450
Employment: 67,720
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
– Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#13. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $117,770
#29 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 120
National
Annual mean salary: $94,950
Employment: 121,340
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
– Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
#12. Optometrists
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $118,450
#92 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $122,980
Employment: 39,420
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
– Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
– Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#11. Lawyers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $124,900
#91 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 850
National
Annual mean salary: $145,300
Employment: 657,170
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#10. Pharmacists
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $133,450
#83 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 820
National
Annual mean salary: $125,510
Employment: 311,200
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Tyler, TX ($161,790)
– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
– Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#9. Veterinarians
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $134,860
#13 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 80
National
Annual mean salary: $104,820
Employment: 74,540
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
– Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
– Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#8. Computer and information systems managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $136,610
#112 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 220
National
Annual mean salary: $156,390
Employment: 433,960
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#7. Education administrators, postsecondary
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $139,550
#18 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 280
National
Annual mean salary: $112,400
Employment: 144,880
Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
– Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
– Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#6. Sales managers
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $143,680
#70 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 500
National
Annual mean salary: $141,690
Employment: 402,600
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
– Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
– Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#5. Dentists, general
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $177,940
#158 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 180
National
Annual mean salary: $178,260
Employment: 110,730
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Burlington, NC ($278,360)
– Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
– Longview, TX ($272,440)
#4. Pediatricians, general
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $197,070
#46 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 150
National
Annual mean salary: $184,410
Employment: 29,740
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Rockford, IL ($277,390)
– Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
– Chico, CA ($270,550)
#3. General internal medicine physicians
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $197,310
#76 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 40
National
Annual mean salary: $201,440
Employment: 44,610
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
– Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
– Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
#2. Family medicine physicians
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $223,810
#118 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 120
National
Annual mean salary: $213,270
Employment: 109,370
Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Racine, WI ($286,030)
– Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
– Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#1. Chief executives
El Paso, TX
Annual mean salary: $245,810
#10 highest pay among all metros
Employment: 60
National
Annual mean salary: $193,850
Employment: 205,890
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
– Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
– Midland, TX ($258,760)