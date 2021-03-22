The 50 highest-paying jobs in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in El Paso, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In El Paso, the annual mean wage is $40,460 or 24.4 percent lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $245,810. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Speech-language pathologists

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $80,210

#140 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 460

National

Annual mean salary: $82,000

Employment: 154,360

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

– Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

– Chico, CA ($104,640)

#49. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $80,410

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $82,010

Employment: 69,590

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

– Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)

-San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)

– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)

#48. Power plant operators

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $80,600

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $79,370

Employment: 33,620

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,470)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,500)

– Modesto, CA ($102,510)

#47. Construction managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $82,100

#290 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National

Annual mean salary: $105,000

Employment: 293,380

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

– Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#46. Electrical engineers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $82,380

#257 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

– Salinas, CA ($129,850)

– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#45. Management analysts

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $82,420

#185 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $95,560

Employment: 709,750

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Dothan, AL ($132,090)

– Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

– Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

#44. Chemists

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $83,000

#48 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $84,150

Employment: 83,530

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Peoria, IL ($127,750)

– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)

– Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)

#43. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $83,560

#37 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $77,940

Employment: 84,290

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Santa Rosa, CA ($122,400)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,180)

– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,210)

#42. Computer systems analysts

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $83,630

#159 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 510

National

Annual mean salary: $96,160

Employment: 589,060

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

– Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

#41. Occupational therapists

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $84,430

#168 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $86,210

Employment: 133,570

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– The Villages, FL ($115,090)

– Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)

– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)

#40. Detectives and criminal investigators

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $84,500

#92 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,690

National

Annual mean salary: $86,030

Employment: 105,620

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

– Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)

– Anchorage, AK ($122,370)

– Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)

#39. Architects, except landscape and naval

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $84,580

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $89,560

Employment: 105,850

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Salinas, CA ($123,770)

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)

– Lubbock, TX ($116,720)

#38. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $85,450

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $64,990

Employment: 14,530

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,480)

– Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($111,500)

– Stockton-Lodi, CA ($97,240)

#37. Environmental engineers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $86,510

#98 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $94,220

Employment: 53,150

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)

– Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)

– California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

#36. Computer programmers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $87,780

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $92,610

Employment: 199,540

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

– Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

#35. Physician assistants

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $89,150

#290 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Salinas, CA ($161,370)

– Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

– Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#34. Industrial engineers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $89,890

#128 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $92,660

Employment: 291,710

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

– Billings, MT ($124,350)

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

#33. Materials engineers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $90,370

#61 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $97,890

Employment: 26,820

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)

– Boulder, CO ($127,260)

– Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)

#32. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $91,860

#182 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 860

National

Annual mean salary: $100,340

Employment: 271,020

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Modesto, CA ($150,080)

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#31. Physical therapists

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $92,080

#114 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National

Annual mean salary: $90,170

Employment: 233,350

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

– Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

– Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#30. Transportation, storage and distribution managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $93,130

#174 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $103,320

Employment: 132,040

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

– Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#29. Clinical, counseling and school psychologists

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $94,080

#50 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $87,450

Employment: 113,270

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

– Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

– Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

#28. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $94,880

#160 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

National

Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

– Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#27. Information security analysts

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $96,500

#75 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $104,210

Employment: 125,570

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#26. Medical and health services managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $97,170

#264 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#25. Computer network architects

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $97,930

#126 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 152,420

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

– Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#24. Human resources managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $98,360

#247 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#23. General and operations managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $98,380

#245 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,280

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

– Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#22. Electronics engineers, except computer

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $101,160

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $110,210

Employment: 128,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

– Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

– Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#21. Marketing managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $101,400

#226 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

– Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#20. Industrial production managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $104,200

#240 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Florence, SC ($158,000)

– Boulder, CO ($149,990)

– Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#19. Financial managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $105,640

#295 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#18. Nurse practitioners

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $109,260

#158 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

– Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#17. Purchasing managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $110,820

#119 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

– Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

– Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#16. Personal financial advisors

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $112,540

#85 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

– Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

– San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#15. Architectural and engineering managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $115,570

#266 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

– Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

– Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#14. Natural sciences managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $115,680

#78 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $145,450

Employment: 67,720

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

– Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#13. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $117,770

#29 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $94,950

Employment: 121,340

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

– Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

#12. Optometrists

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $118,450

#92 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $122,980

Employment: 39,420

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

– Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

– Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#11. Lawyers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $124,900

#91 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 850

National

Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

– Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#10. Pharmacists

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $133,450

#83 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 820

National

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Tyler, TX ($161,790)

– Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

– Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#9. Veterinarians

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $134,860

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $104,820

Employment: 74,540

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

– Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

– Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#8. Computer and information systems managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $136,610

#112 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National

Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

– San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#7. Education administrators, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $139,550

#18 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $112,400

Employment: 144,880

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

– Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

– Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#6. Sales managers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $143,680

#70 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

National

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

– Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

– Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#5. Dentists, general

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $177,940

#158 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Burlington, NC ($278,360)

– Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

– Longview, TX ($272,440)

#4. Pediatricians, general

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $197,070

#46 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $184,410

Employment: 29,740

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Rockford, IL ($277,390)

– Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

– Chico, CA ($270,550)

#3. General internal medicine physicians

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $197,310

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $201,440

Employment: 44,610

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

– Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

– Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

#2. Family medicine physicians

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $223,810

#118 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Racine, WI ($286,030)

– Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

– Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#1. Chief executives

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $245,810

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $193,850

Employment: 205,890

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

– Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

– Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

– Midland, TX ($258,760)