EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of El Paso is hosting their 32nd Minerpalooza event on Sep. 2.

The event will be on the UTEP campus located at the Glory Road 2 parking lot north of the Sun Bowl Stadium. The celebration will be from 6 to 11 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, activities, food vendors and Pete’s Playground, which is a children’s area that will be designated for families. A beer and wine garden will also be accessible to individuals of the age of 21 and older.

Many of UTEP’s student organizations will be hosting activity booths to raise funds for their annual initiatives. Minerpalooza is traditionally one of the biggest fundraising opportunities for student groups. Tickets will be available for sale onsite for $1 each and can be used at the organizations’ activity booths









For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.