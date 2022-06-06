EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, June 5th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to Copia Street and La Luz Avenue for a deadly crash.

The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that around 3 a.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound behind a Hyundai Elantra driven by Juan Vasquez, both vehicles were traveling in the same lane.

For unknown reasons, the Silverado crashed into the rear of the Elantra causing it to jump a curb where the vehicle came to a stop.

The Silverado then left the road, crashing into a rock wall. Police said the driver of the Chevy ran away, while Vasquez died at the scene.

This is the 28th traffic fatality of the year compared to 30 at this time last year. STI continues the investigation.

