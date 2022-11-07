EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to UTEP professor Tom Fullerton, the cost of Thanksgiving meal prices is up by 20 percent across the United States. The increase comes from an increase in cost of production for farmers and rising fuel prices.

According to Fullerton, the price of raw turkey has gone up, but the price of pre-cooked turkey has gone up even more.

“Last year, families spent 200 dollars preparing for Thanksgiving celebration. This year, it will go up to 240 dollars.” Tom Fullerton

If buying a turkey is not in the budget this year, there are alternatives such as ham, prime rib, chicken, or any meat substitute that is less expensive.

Some families in El Paso need an extra hand to pay for the cost of their feast.

“My grandmother does all the cooking, and she was like it’s a lot of money. She didn’t use to ask for money at all and now she needs to.” Carlos Moreno

According to Fullerton, buying your turkey and sides early doesn’t mean you are going to get a better price.

But with supply chain issues still occurring across the United States, it might benefit you to buy early just to make sure you are getting everything you need to complete Thanksgiving dinner.

