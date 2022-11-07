EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to UTEP professor Tom Fullerton, the cost of Thanksgiving meal prices is up by 20 percent across the United States. The increase comes from an increase in cost of production for farmers and rising fuel prices.
According to Fullerton, the price of raw turkey has gone up, but the price of pre-cooked turkey has gone up even more.
If buying a turkey is not in the budget this year, there are alternatives such as ham, prime rib, chicken, or any meat substitute that is less expensive.
Some families in El Paso need an extra hand to pay for the cost of their feast.
According to Fullerton, buying your turkey and sides early doesn’t mean you are going to get a better price.
But with supply chain issues still occurring across the United States, it might benefit you to buy early just to make sure you are getting everything you need to complete Thanksgiving dinner.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Ammonia leak or cloud closes North Loop, impacts nearby EPCC campus
- TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
- Democrats pin Senate hopes on Georgia, Pennsylvania
- Watch: Pumpkin the goat takes first steps with prosthetic leg
- Thanksgiving food prices expected to increase compared to last year
- Businesses, residents adjust to different time zones for El Paso, Juarez