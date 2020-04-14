Thank your local heroes with a coffee break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local El Paso TX Dunkin’ franchisees have donated Dunkin’ packaged coffee and Dunkin’ Keurig K-Cup pods to the University Medical Center of El Paso, in efforts to lift spirits and help keep healthcare professionals running amidst COVID-19.

“On behalf of everyone at Dunkin’, we want to send a heartfelt thank you to the heroes across America who are tirelessly protecting our communities – the doctors, nurses, first responders and everyone on the front lines of this crisis,” said Heather Morin, Integrated Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Brands in a release. “As local business owners who live and work in the communities they serve, our franchisees are committed to supporting those keeping our country running during this crisis, and we are proud to have the opportunity to give back.”

According to a release, Dunkin’ has also launched an online gift cart site where people in El Paso and across the country can send a Dunkin’ eGift Card as a small token of appreciation to thank a doctor, nurse, first responder, teacher, grocery clerk, postal worker, neighbor, or hero in their life.

To send some one a gift card go to http://DunkinCoffeeBreak.com.

For every card purchased, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds, specifically for nonprofits helping families affected by COVID-19, a release said.

For more information on Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts, please visit dunkindonuts.com.

