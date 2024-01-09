Disclaimer: This article has been updated to include more background information about the escapees.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) UPDATE, 3:07 p.m., Jan. 9 — T’Jon Walker has been added to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ORIGINAL POST, 2:53 p.m., Jan. 9) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the identities of one adult and two juveniles who reportedly assaulted a juvenile supervision officer and escaped from the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center on the evening of Monday, Jan. 8.

The search comes after the San Angelo Police Department advised residents living in the area surrounding West 19th Street and North Lillie Street — the region where the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center is located — to lock their doors, remain inside and refrain from traveling through the area due to an ongoing police investigation into the situation on Monday evening. The SAPD would later extend this advisory statement to the rest of the public.

In a previous statement to the public, the SAPD identified one of the escapees as 17-year-old Tjon Walker. Since then, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has shared the identities of all three escapees, who are as follows:

T’Jon “TJ” Walker

17-year-old Black male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt.

Walker was detained in the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm and Theft of a Firearm. In addition to his existing charges, Walker has been charged with Assault on a Public Servant (Felony 3) and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Julian Tyce Martinez

15-year-old Hispanic male described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt.

Martinez was detained in the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and he has a history of assault. A directive to apprehend has been issued for Martinez.

Trevon James Damor Wyatt

15-year-old Black male described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 142 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt.

Wyatt was detained in the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center for Tampering with evidence. A directive to apprehend has been issued for Wyatt.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the SAPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and the Office of Inspector General for the Texas Department of Juvenile Justice.

As these individuals have engaged in violence to facilitate their escape, the public is advised not to approach these individuals and to immediately contact law enforcement if they are encountered.

This remains an active investigation and search for these fugitives. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 325-655-8111.