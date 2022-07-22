EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU) will announce its new name to the public and present new grant programs as a surprise to UTEP, all school district leaders, non-profits, and other organizations in the process.

On Friday, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. a ceremony is being had at the Starlight Event Center, 6th floor – Transmountain Room where TFCU will be having a private ceremony with its employees, management, and guests to unveil the new name.

During TFCU’s 2022 annual meeting in January, the credit union made the announcement to their members that they will soon be changing their name.

