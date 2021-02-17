White House sends support amid Texas crisis

People carry groceries from a local gas station on February 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The White House is working to support the millions of people and animals across Texas suffering from power and water outages and freezing temperatures that are compounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden’s team announced the distribution of generators and diesel fuel for generators at hospitals, communication centers and for water.

“Our team and FEMA continue to monitor the situation in Texas, as well as other states in the storm’s path that might be impacted. We remain in close contact with states across the affected area to ensure any federal support requirements are met,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday during a press briefing. “FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel into the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power — which of course is a major issue on the ground — to key critical infrastructure including communications, hospitals, and water.

“FEMA is also supplying Texas with water and blankets at their request,” she added. “We’re preparing to quickly process requests from other states for emergency assistance. That’s how the process typically works, and we urge people in the affected states to, of course, listen to their emergency management officials.”

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on “The Today Show” and sent a message to Texans reaffirming the federal government’s efforts to support the state.