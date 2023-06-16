Editor’s Note: Real-time updates on the Perryton tornado disaster response and situation can also be found in the ongoing Live Blog.

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The city of Perryton was sent reeling after a devastating storm on Thursday afternoon sent a tornado through the community. Officials reported as of early Friday morning that three people were killed and over 100 injured amid extensive damage left to homes and businesses in the area.

The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office identified those killed in the tornado as two people in their 60s, Becky Randall and Cindy Bransgrove, and 11-year-old Mathew Ramirez.

Officials with Ochiltree General Hospital said that as of 2:30 a.m. on Friday there had been 114 people seen at the facility, and that no tornado victims were admitted to the ER but several were sent to other hospitals with higher treatment capabilities. No casualties had been reported from that hospital.

The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office said that among the 114 injured in the tornado, about 10-15 were transferred elsewhere. Further, all people who were reported missing were accounted for on Friday morning.

Due to power outages from the storm, Perryton officials reported that 9-1-1 calls were not going through on Friday morning. People in the community were advised to call 806-435-8000 in an emergency situation instead of 9-1-1.

According to local officials, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to be on the ground to speak in Perryton on Friday, and numerous state and local agencies were deployed to the area to assist with response and recovery on Thursday.

A number of state and local agencies responding included those from Perryton and Ochiltree County, as well as Canadian, Lipscomb County, Booker, Fritch, Hutchinson County, Borger, Amarillo, Texas Tech University Medical Center in Lubbock, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Shelters that were established in Perryton for those impacted by the storm as of Friday morning and supply outposts for those in the community included:

Perryton High School shelter, via Perryton Independent School District

The Ochiltree County EXPO Center shelter, via the Red Cross and Ochiltree General Hospital

Meals will be provided throughout the day at locations including: The Ochiltree County EXPO Center BrokenHorn Steakhouse United Supermarkets parking lot First National Bank

Phones, phone charging, water and snacks via the Perryton State Farm office

Disaster supplies and energy supplies such as gas cans, generators and batteries at the Perryton O’Reilly Auto Parts

Disaster assistance resources and funds available for donation as of Friday morning included:

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, according to the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, financial donations were the most encouraged for assisting in the Perryton community disaster response. Supply donations were also being accepted at the CWC, though officials noted that they had enough water.

Regarding storm damage records, the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) allows for the reporting of personal and commercial property damage, which is intended to help state and local emergency management offices identify and understand damages that happen during natural disasters.

Power supplies in Perryton were cut off on Thursday, as previously noted on MyHighPlains.com, though Xcel Energy said on Friday morning said that they were hoping to restore power in Perryton to those areas that were de-energized for safety reasons but did not sustain heavy damage during the storm. However, that power restoration may be localized in the southern portion of the city.

Further disaster response efforts and resources for community members will be added to this story as it develops.