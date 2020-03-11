Visitor dies while hiking at Guadalupe National Park

SALT FLAT, Texas (KTSM) — The National Park Service says a hiker died on a trail after experiencing a medical incident Saturday.

Details are limited, but Park Rangers say the 58-year-old man suffered an acute medical incident while on the hiking trail around 10:45 a.m. Bystanders attempted CPR before National Park Service personnel, and Trans Aero MEDEVAC arrived and attempted additional lifesaving measures. Ultimately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Carlsbad Fire Department and Culberson County Emergency Medical Services also assisted with the incident.

The identity of the hiker has not been released pending notification of family. His cause of death is under investigation.

Guadalupe Mountain National Park encourages all visitors to stay safe while hiking in the park by staying on designated trails, remaining hydrated and keeping a safe distance from wildlife.