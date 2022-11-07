UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston.
Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens:
Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning:
Here are photos and videos of damage at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter:
Here’s photos of the Hughes Springs municipal building taken by KETK’s Ashlyn Anderson:
These are photos of from Hughes Springs and Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department:
Here are photos from Godley Prairie Community Church in New Boston:
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — East Texans are documenting storms and storm damage as the area gets hit with severe weather.
These are photos of storm damage from Paris:
Here’s some photos from around Hopkins County:
These photos were shared by Payne Springs Fire Rescue:
Here are some videos of severe weather in Tyler:
Here are some photos of hail in the area of Tawokoni:
Below are photos from damage at the Athens Steel Building Corporation:
Here is a photo of some fallen trees, posted by the City of Athens:
Here is a video of a storm in Sulfur Bluff:
Here’s videos and photos of severe weather and storm damage in Sulphur Springs:
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – First responders from across Texas are preparing to respond to storm damage caused by Friday’s severe weather.
Here’s various first responders from Kilgore gathered in front of a local church:
Here’s a photo of White Oak Volunteer Fire Department vehicles prepared for the severe weather: