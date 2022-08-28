EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of gun control advocates protested outside of Governor Greg Abbot’s mansion just before 6 a.m. yesterday.

Parents from Uvalde rallied together to demand Governor Abbott to take action towards gun safety right outside of his mansion yesterday morning. The parents of the victims also played recordings of their deceased children.

After the protesters left Abbott’s mansion, they also rallied outside of the Texas state capitol. The parents and family of the Uvalde shooting demanded change concerning the purchase of assault rifles.

The protest was part of a larger effort organized by the March for Our Lives. It is said that they are demanding Abbott to reassemble the state legislature to raise the minimum age concerning the purchase of a semi-automatic weapon.

