EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University of Texas institutions are said to be ranked No. 3 for most patents granted in the year of 2021.

According to the National Academy of Inventors’ and Intellectual Property Owners Association’s annual global rankings, UT institutions have have earned one of the top 5 spots in this specific ranking for four consecutive years. This year UT institutions have moved up from fourth to third, with 203 utility patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The top 10 universities worldwide in 2021, in order of ranking, are: The University of California System, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The University of Texas System, King Abdulaziz University, Stanford University, Purdue Research Foundation, Harvard College, Arizona State University, California Institute of Technology and Tsinghua University.

“UT institutions are committed to making discoveries, solving problems, supporting industry needs and creating opportunities for Texans through research and innovation. The patents produced across our system serve as a catalyst for positive change and opportunity, and helped UT institutions generate $128 million in licensed technologies in 2021.” UT System Chancellor, James B. Milliken

