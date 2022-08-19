EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The United States Department of Transportation has awarded TxDot a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.

The grant is said to continue the expansion and development of transportation networks across the state that support economic development and tourism. The funding will help build and expand two trail corridors in the El Paso area and Northeast Texas.

Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical for Texas,” Sen. John Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have across the Lone Star State.”

Much of the funding is set to complete a 130-mile rail trail that connects seven counties northeast of Dallas. The Northeast Texas Trail is a former rail corridor that stretches 130 miles from Farmersville to New Boston. The Paso del Norte Trail stretches 68 miles in El Paso County, which promotes active transportation. It also highlights the history and culture of the region. The funded segment of the Paso del Norte trail connects two historic missions: Ysleta and Socorro.

It is said that the money will be used to:

Repair and build new bridges.

Build new bike lanes, sidewalks, and shared use paths with accessible ramps.

Clear and upgrade trail surfaces.

Install trail amenities and traffic control devices such as lighting, lane markings and beacons.

Add and improve landscaping.

